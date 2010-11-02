Nick Denton: "I'm Out Of Blogs"; Gawker Media Eyeing 1 Billion Monthly Pageviews

Nick Denton

Gawker Media’s redesign, initially unveiled in August, will take effect in January, when its nine blogs switch from their standard reverse-chron scrolls to a more traditional news homepage look feature a single dominating feature accompanied by a cluster of smaller headlines.”I’m out of blogs,” Gawker honcho Nick Denton told The Wall Street Journal. “I don’t want to be the No. 1 blog network anymore. That’s like being king of the playground.”



WSJ’s Jessica E. Vascellaro reports:

Mr. Denton said the new design, which resembles a newsmagazine, aims to emphasise original work and the growing number of videos on his sites, visited by 17.3 million unique U.S. visitors in September. The videos include artsy clips, such as one of an Icelandic volcano eruption published by Gawker’s science-fiction site io9. Mr. Denton said he has toyed with the idea of starting a separate high culture site but isn’t planning any new launches soon.

…

Gawker’s chief technology officer, Thomas Plunkett, said he believes the new design will double the network’s monthly page views to one billion a year after launch. Today, he and a cohort of Hungarian programmers are working on such details as improving the speed at which stories slide into view. Other details, such as exactly how the main splash story will be selected, are also in flux.

Read more at The Wall Street Journal >>

Check out the beta site here >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.