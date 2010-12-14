Nick Denton: Paying For Information Is A Great Investment, And Mainstream Media Is Doing It Too

At IGNITION, Nick Denton revealed that Gawker Media shelled out $12,000 for alleged nude photos of Brett Favre. These photos would then lead to record traffic for Deadspin and prove to be a worthy investment.
“I love paying for information,” Denton said. “In part, because it’s a great investment.”
Watch MORE From IGNITION:
• Steve Case: Watch Out Twitter, Other Companies Are Waiting For You To Screw Up
• Why Gawker Will Cover Brett Favre’s Sexting Scandal And The New York Times Won’t
• Will The New York Times Paywall Be A Disaster?
• Kevin Ryan: Here’s Why Groupon Is Better Off Without Google
• Arianna Huffington: “You, Guys, Are All About Who Has The Biggest Swinging D#$k”
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Anika Anand
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.