Nick Denton: Paying For Information Is A Great Investment, And Mainstream Media Is Doing It Too

At IGNITION, Nick Denton revealed that Gawker Media shelled out $12,000 for alleged nude photos of Brett Favre. These photos would then lead to record traffic for Deadspin and prove to be a worthy investment.



“I love paying for information,” Denton said. “In part, because it’s a great investment.”

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Anika Anand

