Nick Denton: I Paid Good Money For The Naked "McSteamy" Video

Nick Denton is not shy about how he obtained nude footage of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart, David Carr reports:



“Well, obviously we paid our contributor (and from the traffic, you can suppose quite handsomely!)”

Dane and Gayheart are suing Denton for $1 million, but he doesn’t seem too concerned:

“Gawker is a relatively unfettered journalistic enterprise. If we weren’t ever sued by embarrassed story subjects, I’d wonder whether we were performing our function.”

