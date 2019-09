Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Henry Blodget and Nick Denton discussed the rumoured Business Insider-Gawker merger at Ignition earlier this month. Watch an excerpt of the two media founders go at each other over journalistic standards and business formats. Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser

