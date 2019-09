Judo gets absolutely zero pub as far as Olympic sports go. Ahead of only sailing, perhaps.



Regardless, you have to see USA’s Nick Delpopolo taking down Belgium’s Dirk van Tichelt during his round of 16 victory Monday (via Guyism).

Photo: Guyism

