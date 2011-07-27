Nick Davies Brought Down Rupert Murdoch And All He Got Was A Book Deal

Guardian reporter Nick Davies, the man who broke the phone-hacking scandal that’s bringing down Rupert Murdoch, just scored a book deal.



According to Publisher’s Weekly, “Mitzi Angel, publisher of Faber and Faber, Inc., an affiliate of Farrar, Straus and Giroux, has acquired U.S. rights in a pre-empt from Grainne Fox at Fletcher and Company on behalf of the Jonathan Pegg Literary Agency in London. Publication is planned for fall 2012.”

The book will be titled Hack Attack: How the Truth Caught Up with the World’s Most Powerful Man.

It’s been an impressive run for Davies. In addition to the phone-hacking story that he’s doggedly pursued for more than two years, the reporter tracked down Julian Assange (He also broke the details of the rape charge against the Wikilieaks founder).

As Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger wrote recently in Newsweek, “Every so often – perhaps once every 18 months – the veteran Guardian writer Nick Davies comes into my office, shuts the door with a conspiratorial backward glance, and proceeds to tell me something hair-raising.”

Meanwhile, Rupert Murdoch’s empire continues to unravel. The latest: he could barely give money away to charity and the board wants to split the CEO and chairman role.

(h/t NYO)

