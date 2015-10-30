A teenager that sold his app for $30 million has left Yahoo to focus on his Oxford education

Yahoo Summly founder Nick D’Aloisio.

Summly founder Nick D’Aloisio has left Yahoo just two years after selling his news aggregation app to the Silicon Valley giant, according to TechCrunch.

D’Aloisio — who sold his Summly app in 2013 for a reported $US30 million (£20 million) when he was just 18 — has reportedly left the company to focus on his computer science and philosophy studies at Oxford University.

Sources cited by TechCrunch said that D’Aloisio is also considering starting a new company.

The entrepreneur posted a Tweet this week revealing that he has been talking to Alibaba CEO Jack Ma. Somewhat strangely, the Tweet was accompanied with a photo of D’Aloisio and Prime Minister David Cameron.

Honoured to have met an inspiration in Jack Ma the other night! pic.twitter.com/eUvZgmjPfa

— Nick D’Aloisio (@nickdaloisio) October 28, 2015

D’Aloisio’s LinkedIn profile shows that the teenager also spent some time as Airbnb’s “Entrepreneur in Residence” this summer.

While at Yahoo, D’Aloisio worked as a product manager and helped Marissa Mayer to launch the Yahoo News Digest app, which was underpinned by Summly algorithms. The app went on to win an Apple Design Award last June.

TechCrunch said D’Aloisio confirmed to them that he has left the company but a Yahoo spokesperson said: “Nick has taken time to focus on his studies; he continues to be involved with Yahoo.”

Speaking to Techworld last year, D’Aloisio said: “I’ve no idea where I’ll be in five years. I could be at Yahoo … I could be at university … I could be doing another company. But wherever I am, I want to innovate and create companies or ideas that I’m super-passionate about.”

