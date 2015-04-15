Nick Clegg just gave one of the best lines of the General Election

REUTERS/Pool Characters from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ skip down a ‘yellow brick’ carpet as they make an appearance at a special screening of the film ‘The Wizard of Oz Special Edition’ .

Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg just laid out his party’s pitch to voters in this year’s election in a single phrase.

At the launch of the Lib Dem manifesto in a trendy bar in Battersea, Clegg gave one of the best lines of the General Election campaign so far. Describing the role his party could play after the General Election on May 7, he said:

“The Liberal Democrats will add a heart to a Conservative government and a brain to a Labour one.”

After polls have fallen sharply since the Lib Dems joined the coalition government in 2010, the party is attempting to position itself in the middle ground of British politics — pledging to push back against the cuts proposed by the Conservative party and the additional borrowing implied by Labour’s plans. In essence, Clegg was saying the Lib Dems could play the Wizard of Oz (or perhaps Dorothy?) in the next government.

It may be a sensible pitch, but it’s hardly one that inspires much passion from either side. Today’s casting of the Lib Dems as the political Wizard of Oz aims to frame this platform if not in enthusiastic tones, at least in an amusing and memorable one.

Business Insider Nick Clegg holding the Lib Dem manifesto.

