UK Deputy PM Reportedly Hit With "Paint Bomb"

A protester has been for arrested in Glasgow allegedly throwing a “paint bomb” over the Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg of the UK, the BBC is reporting.



The man involved, Stuart Rodger, allegedly shouted “No Shock Doctrine for Britain” during the attack, a reference to the Naomi Klien book and recent austerity cuts in the UK, reports Indymedia Scotland.

Rodger had allegedly filled eggs with blue paint. He is reportedly a former member of Clegg’s Liberal Democrat Party.

(It’s probably not a coincidence that blue is the colour of Clegg’s coalition partners, the Conservatives.)

