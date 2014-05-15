Incoming Freshman At UGA Is Freakishly Athletic, Has 40-Inch Vertical

Tony Olivero

Incoming Georgia freshman Nick Chubb is freakishly athletic. Before a state track meet began, Chubb effortlessly showed off his 40-inch vertical jump:

Yes, that’s Chubb in lane two prepping for his race by jumping to a height almost parallel with the heads of his bordering competitors.

Chubb is a 5-foot-11 218-pound running back who is ranked as the third best incoming college football freshman from the state of Georgia. Chubb is also ranked as the 35th best overall incoming freshman in the nation, and the sixth best running back in the nation.

Chubb’s uncanny athleticism and Adonis-like build have Bulldog fans reminiscing about arguably the school’s best player ever, Herschel Walker.

The 6-foot-1 222-pound Walker was a God-like figure as a freshman for Georgia, finishing in the top three of the Heisman in all three of his years at the school and setting the NCAA freshman rushing record.

(h/t: Lost Lettermen)

