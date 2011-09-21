This Entrepreneur Created A Way For Australians To Take Showers Longer Than 4 Minutes

Nick Christy after winning a business plan competition in Amsterdam.

Photo: Flickr – Maurice Mikkers

It’s hard to feel like an environmentalist in the shower.Entrepreneur Nick Christy and engineer Peter Brewin of Australia are trying to change that, by developing a shower that recycles water (via GreenBeat).



It’s a 25-second process: the shower captures the used water, cleans it, filters it, pasteurizes it and puts it back through your shower head, which cuts water and energy use by 70%.

Their company, CINTEP, is based out of Australia, where recent droughts and water shortages led some cities like Brisbane to impose a four-minute shower limit.

“When I looked into creating a recycling shower I discovered that what looks simple, recycling shower water, isn’t simple if you want to create a product that people will use,” says Christy. “If you want a shower that is hygienic, safe and that doesn’t share water between users, then there are very limited options to make it happen.”

Christy’s philosophy on saving water boils down to the fact that people don’t like to sacrifice, even when it means helping themselves and the environment.

“While it’s difficult to change people’s behaviour, providing water efficient products such as the shower that save resources and offers a better shower in the process, without the owner having to change at all, offers a win-win situation,” he says.

Some of the perks of reusing your water include never running out of hot water, or never having to run your shower for a few minutes to heat it up. It’s also cheaper to install and run than a regular shower (though not to buy), resulting in yearly savings of $937 for a family of four — figures that Christy says will let the shower pay for itself in three years.

Christy, a former KPMG employee, handles the finances for CINTEP (he’s also director of R&D Records, a Brisbane area company), and recently took home the top prize (roughly $648,000) at the 2011 Post Code Green Challenge in Amsterdam.

Christy hopes to start installing showers in Australia by the end of the year, and in the U.K. and the U.S. soon after. CINTEP is still looking for investors and distributors, and you can register to buy the shower when it becomes available on its website.

