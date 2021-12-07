Nick Cannon’s youngest child dies of brain cancer at 5 months old

Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son Zen died of brain cancer Sunday.

Zen was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, which was discovered during a routine check-up.

Cannon tearfully described his last moments with his son on “The Nick Cannon Show.”

Cannon revealed that his infant Zen had been sick on “The Nick Cannon Show” on Tuesday.

“He was the most loving. We called him Z Chilling. He was always smiling. Always having the most beautiful spirit,” Cannon said of his son. “I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out.”

“He had this interesting breathing, and by the time he was two months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a ‘Cannon’ head,” he added. “We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

But instead, Cannon learned there was fluid building up in Zen’s head, and that his son had a malignant tumor.

Cannon said Zen, who had surgery and had a shunt placed to drain fluid, started to get sicker over Thanksgiving and tht his tumor began growing rapidly.

Instead of rushing back to New York for his show, as he normally does, Cannon described spending time at home and holding his son for the last time.

“This weekend I made a valiant effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen,” he said, tearfully.

Zen, born in June, was Cannon’s son with model Alyssa Scott. Scott has not yet made a public statement about Zen’s death but posted a photo of the infant smiling in his sleep to her Instagram stories on Monday. She also posted a video to her stories that showed her talking to the baby, telling him to “say good morning” and “I love you” to his daddy, and to wave goodbye before they went for a walk.

Per The Sun, Scott confirmed that Cannon was the father of her child in her Instagram comments in May 2021, when she announced her son’s name would be Zen S. Cannon. Scott also appears to have a young daughter, whose father is not Cannon.

Zen was Cannon’s seventh child. He shares 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; a four-year-old son, Golden, and an 11-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell; and five-month old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.