Nick Cannon calls Zen’s mom, Alyssa Scott, the ‘strongest woman I’ve ever seen’ after the 5-month-old’s death from brain cancer

Nick Cannon called his late son’s mom, Alyssa Scott, the “strongest woman I’ve ever seen.”

“Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom,” the comedian said of Scott.

Cannon and Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, recently died of brain cancer, Cannon announced Tuesday.

Nick Cannon called Alyssa Scott the “best mom” and the “strongest woman I’ve ever seen” while discussing the death of their 5-month-old son, Zen.

On Tuesday, Cannon revealed on his talk show that they’d lost Zen to brain cancer, but praised Scott’s resilience throughout the ordeal.

“Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen,” the comedian said. “Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but was always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom possible.”

Cannon and Scott welcomed Zen back in June, but the comedian said he became worried about the infant’s breathing around the time Zen was two months old.

“He always had this real interesting breathing, and by the time he was two months old… I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a ‘Cannon’ head,” Cannon said. “We didn’t think anything about it — he had a normal ‘Cannon’ head. But I really wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and sinus things checked out. We thought it would be a routine process.”

But instead, Cannon learned there was fluid building up in Zen’s head, and that his son had a malignant tumor that required surgery.

After Zen’s health began to decline around Thanksgiving, the comedian said Tuesday that he made sure to spend time with his son this past weekend, and tearfully described holding Zen for the last time on Sunday.

Zen was Cannon’s seventh child. He shares 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; a four-year-old son, Golden, and an 11-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell; and five-month old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.