Nick Cannon leads his studio audience in prayer one day after revealing his 5-month-old son died from brain cancer

Nick Cannon on Wednesday’s episode of his talk show. The Nick Cannon Show/Debmar-Mercury

Nick Cannon led the studio audience of his daytime talk show in prayer a day after announcing the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen.

In a pre-show clip that Cannon posted to Instagram on Wednesday, he thanked his audience for their support in the wake of the announcement.

“You are not my audience, you guys are my family,” Cannon said before leading the audience in prayer.

“Thank you for being the deliverer, the fortress, and my rock, Father God. For being our strength, Father God,” Cannon said.

A representative for the “Nick Cannon” show confirmed to Insider that Cannon leads his audience in prayer before every show.

Cannon revealed during Tuesday’s episode of “The Nick Cannon Show” that his youngest son, whose mother was model Alyssa Scott, had died of brain cancer on Sunday.

“He was the most loving. We called him Z Chilling,” Cannon said of Zen on Tuesday. “He was always smiling. Always having the most beautiful spirit.”

On Wednesday’s episode of the show, he thanked his viewers for their support and shared a photo of Scott holding Zen.

“The onslaught of really, love and care — it’s brand new to me, and I’m dealing with this, so thank you,” Cannon said on the show. “Thank you, that’s all I can say.”

A representative for the talk show confirmed to Insider that Cannon will continue airing live shows until a previously scheduled holiday hiatus, which begins on December 20.