Nick Cannon says being intimate with a pregnant woman is ‘the most amazing turn-on’

During “The Nick Cannon Show” on Wednesday, Nick Cannon said he finds intimacy with a pregnant woman “the most amazing turn-on.”

The TV personality, along with guests on stage, answered questions from viewers for the show’s “Sex Question” segment. One of the questions was from a woman who asked: “How do men really feel about having sex with women who are pregnant? Is it a turn-on or turnoff?”

Cannon immediately volunteered to answer the question himself.

“I’ll take this one!” he said. “I’m going to be honest, it’s the most amazing turn-on. When you see a woman that’s bearing your child, it’s magical, it’s God-like.”

He continued: “Especially during that process. I know sometimes you think when you’re pregnant you might get a little insecure because your body is not how it normally is, but your body is doing something that my body can’t.”

Cannon recently shared that he doesn’t plan on having more children after announcing his eighth kid is on the way. Cannon is currently expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi.

The announcement came weeks after the death of his 5-month-old son Zen, who died of a brain tumor. Cannon said during his eponymous talk show that he learned of the pregnancy before Zen’s death.

Cannon is a father to 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; a 4-year-old son, Golden, and a 14-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell; and two 7-month-old twins, Zillion and Zion, with Abby De La Rosa.