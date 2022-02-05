Everything Nick Cannon has said about his 8 children

In 2022, Cannon said he was “affected” by what people said about his large family.

On January 31st 2022, Cannon revealed that he is expecting an eighth child. He announced on his talk show that he and model Bre Tiesi were expecting a baby boy.

During the episode, he also opened up about the news surrounding his children.

“As everybody know, I got a lot of children, and I love them all sincerely,” the rapper said. “I’m not impervious to, you know, hearing and reading what people say about me. It definitely affects me because I’m a human being.”

He said it’s “hard” when people say he’s “crazy” or “careless, irresponsible, and selfish.”

He continued: “This whole process has been extremely difficult for me because I’ve known about Bre’s pregnancy for a while now, before my youngest son, Zen, passed. Even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind. Like, when is the right time? How do I share this? We didn’t expect Zen to pass away. All of the news was so unexpected.”