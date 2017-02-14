Nick Cannon quits 'America's Got Talent' over reported racially charged joke

Nick Cannon says that he is leaving NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” after a falling out with the network over a joke told on a Showtime comedy special.

In the special, Cannon told a racially charged joke employing “NBC” as an acronym incorporating a racial slur. In a lengthy Facebook post Monday, Cannon claimed that NBC executive threatened to terminate him over the joke.

“After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke,” Cannon wrote. He continued, “So I wish AGT and NBC the best in its upcoming season but I can not see myself returning.”

Representatives for Cannon and NBC did not respond to a request for comment.

Cannon has served as host of “America’s Got Talent” since 2009. The show is consistently NBC’s highest rated offering during the summer months.

Read Cannon’s full Facebook post below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.