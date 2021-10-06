Nick Cannon said that Kim Kardashian ‘broke’ his heart when she lied about her sex tape

Nick Cannon and Kim Kardashian. John M. Heller/Getty Images

Nick Cannon told Revolt’s “Drink Champs” that Kim Kardashian West “broke” his heart.

The pair dated around the time when Kardashian West’s sex tape with her ex, Ray J was released.

Cannon revealed he “really” liked her but the tape created tension between the pair.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nick Cannon said on Revolt’s latest episode of “Drink Champs” that Kim Kardashian West “broke” his heart when she lied to him about her leaked sex tape.

The pair dated around the time when Kardashian West’s infamous sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked. In 2012, the “Wild N Out” host said on “The Howard Stern Show” that the pair broke up when Kardashian West lied about the existence of the tape, which Cannon claimed Ray J had warned him about.

Insider has reached out to representatives for Kardashian West for comment.

On “Drink Champs,” Cannon said that their relationship was “getting serious” even though Kardashian West said in her 2007 Complex cover interview that they “were never really a couple.”

“I was really into her, I was vibing,” the 40-year-old rapper told the podcast. “We were on some serious shit.”

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Nick Cannon in 2006. M. Caulfield / WireImage for William Rast / Getty Images

Cannon added that the pair spent time with each other’s families.

“She broke my heart,” the “Masked Singer” host continued. “Then, it started being these rumours going around that it was this tape. When I asked her about it, she denied it.”

Cannon also said that he knew about Kardashian West’s relationship with Ray J, however, he said that her lie about the tape caused tension in their relationship. Cannon said the tape had been recorded prior to his relationship with Kardashian West.

“I just knew at that time, all my team was like, ‘Abort mission,'” he added.

After their relationship ended, Kardashian West dated Reggie Bush before getting married to Kris Humphries and later Kanye West. Cannon got into a feud, which has since been resolved, with Kardashian West and West when Cannon said in an interview with Complex it wasn’t a “far off of a concept” that Kardashian West had sex with Drake. In the “Drink Champs” episode, Cannon also spoke about becoming celibate until 2022 after the birth of his seventh child in June.