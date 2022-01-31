Nick Cannon is expecting his 8th child with model Bre Tiesi — weeks after the death of his 5-month-old son Zen

Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child following the death of his 5-month-old son Zen last December.

Cannon confirmed that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting during his talk show Monday.

“I’ve known about Brie’s pregnancy for a while now — before my youngest son Zen passed,” Cannon said.

Nick Cannon confirmed Monday that he’s expecting his eighth child, weeks after mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who died from a brain tumor.

The TV personality confirmed the news on his talk show, “The Nick Cannon Show,” after photos of the baby’s gender reveal party were shared on social media. In the photos, posted Saturday, Cannon is wearing all white as he hugs Tiesi, 30, who is also donning white.

“It’s a boy! We found out yesterday,” Cannon said to his studio audience.

The host also joked that he’s “starting his own football team,” referencing the fact that he has eight children with four different women.

“Everyone knows I have a lot of children,” he added. “It’s never a competition. Each one is special.”

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

During Monday’s show, Cannon shared that he found out about his eighth child prior to the death of his seventh child, a son named Zen.

People reported last year that at two months old Zen had been diagnosed with a rare fast-growing tumor in his brain. Cannon said on his talk show last year that he and Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, decided not to treat the tumor with chemotherapy. Instead, they focused on Zen’s “quality of life” and happiness.

“This whole process has been extremely difficult for me because I’ve known about Brie’s pregnancy for a while now, before my youngest son Zen passed,” he said on his talk show. “Even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind. Like, when is the right time? How do I share this? We didn’t expect Zen to pass away. All of the news was so unexpected.”

Cannon shared that he wanted to respect Scott’s grieving process and that Tiesi had been very supportive in waiting on the announcement.

Cannon is also a parent to 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey; a four-year-old son, Golden, and an 11-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell; and 5-month old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.

Last October, Cannon said on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” that he was practicing celibacy. He added that he wanted to try to be celibate until 2022 after his therapist advised him to take a break from having kids.