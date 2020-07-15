Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS for failing 'to acknowledge or apologise for perpetuating anti-Semitism'

Rich Fury/Invision/AP Nick Cannon has been associated with ViacomCBS since the 1990s.

Nick Cannon has been dropped by ViacomCBS after making anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” in a June 30 episode.

In the episode, Cannon said: “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

ViacomCBS’s statement to Variety read: “We are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologise for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

Cannon tweeted about the comments on Monday, writing: “Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric.”

ViacomCBS has ended its long-running association with Nick Cannon after the actor and TV show host made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast “Cannon’s Class.”

ViacomCBS released a statement to Variety, writing: “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

The statement continued: “While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologise for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

Cannon made the comments on June 30 in an episode of his podcast where he interviewed rapper Professor Griff, who has also caused controversy for anti-Semitic comments in the past.

In the podcast, Cannon spoke about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in connection with the Rothschild family, and said that people who don’t have melanin – a natural skin pigment – are “a little less.”

Cannon said: “When they were sent to the mountains of Caucasus … The sun then started to deteriorate them so then, they’re acting out of fear, they’re acting out of low self-esteem, they’re acting out of a deficiency.”

“So, therefore, the only way that they can act is evil. They have to rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive. So then, these people that didn’t have what we have – and when I say we, I speak of the melanated people – they had to be savages … They’re acting as animals so they’re the ones that are actually closer to animals. They’re the ones that are actually the true savages.”

Cannon also said that Black people are the “true Hebrews” and therefore cannot be anti-Semitic: “It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

On Monday, Cannon took to Twitter and Facebook to respond to the criticism.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions,” he wrote. “I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

Cannon also tweeted: “Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!”

Cannon has been associated with ViacomCBS since the 1990s when he was an actor on Nickolodeon, while he has also hosted Fox’s “The Masked Singer” and NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

The actor is also known for his marriage with Mariah Carey, which lasted from 2008 to 2016, though they separated in 2014. The pair share nine-year-old twins Moroccan, a boy, and Monroe, a girl.

