Nick Cannon got sent a condom vending machine after announcing his 8th child: ‘Early Valentine’s Day gift’

Nick Cannon said that he got sent a condom vending machine as an “early Valentine’s Day gift.”

This followed Cannon’s announcement that he is expecting a child with Bre Tiesi.

This will be Cannon’s eighth child in total after he had four children within a year.

Nick Cannon showed off a special condom vending machine he received after announcing that he is expecting his eighth child.

Last week, Cannon confirmed that he was having a baby with Bre Tiesi on “The Nick Cannon Show.”

In October 2021, Cannon said that he was going to be celibate until 2022 after the birth of his seventh child (his fourth in the same year), Zen, but later clarified that he had only started his celibacy journey after he’d found out about Tiesi’s pregnancy.

On Monday, Cannon shared a picture of himself in front of the tongue-in-cheek gift he’d been sent.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!!” he wrote in the caption. “Vending Machine full of Magnums.”

Last year, Cannon said that he was “having these kids on purpose” when rapper JT said that Cannon should “wrap it up” implying that the “Masked Singer” host should wear protection during sex.

Cannon also previously said on his talk show that his therapist recommended a break from sex in September after he found out about Cannon’s eighth baby.

During the talk show episode when he confirmed that he was having another baby, Cannon also brought up his son, Zen, who passed away in December from brain cancer at five months old. He explained that he was trying to find the right time to bring up the child he is expecting whilst mourning the loss of his child.

Following this, Alyssa Scott, Zen’s mother, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post: “It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

Cannon then apologized to the mothers of his children for causing “any extra pain or confusion” when he announced the news of his eighth child.

“I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I’m expecting,” he said. “I didn’t need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect.”