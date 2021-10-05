Nick Cannon says he will stay celibate until 2022 after welcoming fourth child in less than a year

Nick Cannon. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Nick Cannon said on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” that he will be celibate until 2022.

The comedian’s seventh child was born earlier this year and four of his children were born within a year.

Cannon said that he wants more children but he is taking a break for now.

Nick Cannon said on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” that he will try to be celibate until 2022 after his therapist advised him to take a break from having kids.

The “Masked Singer” host currently has seven children, four of whom were born in less than a year with three separate women. Cannon also has two 10-year-old twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and a four-year-old with model Brittany Bell.

“I’m celibate right now,” Cannon said in the interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022. I’m trying to chill out.”

The “Wild N Out” host continued: “I’m kind of stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on. I have enough children, enough frolicking, I’m good right now.”

To this, the show’s hosts laughed and N.O.R.E responded: “Nobody believes you right now.”

Since the news of his seventh child broke, Cannon has been asked multiple times about his family and his relationships with multiple women. Last week, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight that his upbringing led to his desire for a large family.

“I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too,” Cannon said during the interview. “The Lord has blessed me with what I asked, but ask and you shall receive. “