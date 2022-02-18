Nick Cannon believes monogamy isn’t ‘healthy,’ and says it ‘gets into the space of selfishness and ownership’

Nick Cannon. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Nick Cannon believes monogamy isn’t “healthy.”

Cannon said he thinks “it gets into the space of selfishness” during “The Language of Love” podcast.

He said there would only be “financial” consequences if his kids’ moms sought fulfillment elsewhere.

Nick Cannon made an appearance on “The Language of Love” podcast this Wednesday, where he shared his views on relationships and how he believes monogamy isn’t “healthy.” The TV personality opened up about his relationship with the five mothers of his children, and was asked by host Dr. Laura Berman if there would be “consequences” to his children’s mothers dating others.

When asked if the women he’s had children with are allowed to be intimate with others, he responded: “I feel like if im not fulfilling you and there’s a void in your life, please feel free to go.”

“I don’t have the dominion or the authority to tell them what they’re allowed to do,” he said.

Berman then asked if there would be any consequences if the women decide to go find fulfillment elsewhere.

“I think there is definitely a natural … I wouldn’t even call it a consequence – cause and effect,” he said. “If I believe that you are solely for me, and there’s certain things, certain energies, that we’ll share on that level – as soon as I know there’s someone else in play, whether that’s financially whether emotionally — I’m going to say, ‘Oh let me pull back so you can have the opportunity to grow with that other person.'”

He continued: “I’ve been deeply in love with people [where] that actually occurred. And I stepped back and allowed that to happen. Now that person has flourished and is carrying on and has an amazing relationship.”

Then Dr. Berman asked: “But are there financial consequences?”

“Of course,” Cannon said. “But hopefully im dealing with strong enough women and well minded to where they were never really in it just for financial reasons.”

He elaborated, saying that if he bought a house for a woman to live in and then she felt like she needed “another man” in her life, then Cannon would no longer consider that house his financial responsibility. It would now be on the woman and her new partner to figure out.

“Hopefully you’ve chosen a man that can now do the same things or better,” Cannon said to this hypothetical woman.

When asked about his children, as far as financial support, Cannon quickly responded that wasn’t “even a question.”

While talking about polyamory, Cannon told Dr. Berman that he only considers himself or someone else as “not single” if they are married.

“Married is not single,” he said. “When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, ‘This is a bond, this is a covenant,’ you’re not single.”

He continued: “You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy. I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

Cannon is a parent to his 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; his 4-year-old son, Golden, and 14-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell; and his 7-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.

He also shared earlier this year that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a child, weeks after mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, who died of a brain tumor last year.