Nick Cannon apologizes for the ‘extra pain or confusion’ he caused after announcing he’s expecting baby No. 8

Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Nick Cannon apologized to the mothers of his children for how he announced his eighth child.

He shared that he failed to “respect” their privacy during his talk show Thursday.

Cannon said he didn’t mean to compare his late son, Zen, with “the new child I’m expecting.”

Nick Cannon apologized to the mothers of his children for failing to “protect” and “respect” their privacy when he announced news of his eighth child.

“I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I’m expecting,” he said.

“I didn’t need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life and they both deserve the respect,” Cannon added.

On Monday, Cannon shared that he and model Brie Tiesi were expecting a child, weeks after mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor last year.

Cannon went into detail about how long he’s known about the pregnancy, and how he purposefully refrained from publicly sharing the news due to him and Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, still mourning the passing of their child.

During “The Nick Cannon Show” on Thursday, the TV personality apologized for the way he handled the announcement, citing that he may have unintentionally said too much.

“I know it seems awkward because people are trying to do the timing and all that — none of that matters,” he said. “We lost a child and it still is a sincere and real situation.”

“I love her. I love my son Zen and I always will,” Cannon continued. “And I’m gonna love my new child. I’m a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything. So I must say, I sincerely apologize to everyone involved for any extra pain or confusion that I may have caused.”

Cannon revealed last December that Zen had died after being diagnosed at 2 months old with a rare, fast-growing tumor in his brain. The talk show host added that he and Scott decided not to treat the tumor with chemotherapy.

Hours after Cannon’s announcement, Scott shared an emotional Instagram post on Monday, thanking supporters for their well-wishes.

“I am centered, I am at peace,” she said in a statement. “I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me.”

Cannon said Thursday that in the future he aims to do better when having “delicate and sensitive discussions.”

The TV personality is also a parent to his 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; his 4-year-old son, Golden, and 11-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell; and his 5-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.