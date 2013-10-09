10 Things You Need To Know This Morning In Tech

Inc.comTwitter’s Jack Dorsey
Good morning, Techland! Here are the headlines pouring out of our
old-timey ticker tape machine:
- Stop what you are doing right now and read this long excerpt about the infighting during the early days of Twitter. Nick Bilton’s book about the company is going to make “founder” Jack Dorsey very, very unhappy.
- David Karp nearly got fired before he sold Tumblr to Yahoo: This gem is buried in the New York Times’ Twitter bio excerpt: “At Tumblr, the venture capitalists grew so impatient with its founder, David Karp, as he struggled to make the company profitable, they were discussing his removal before the site’s sale to Yahoo.”
- Samsung has launched a curved-screen phone, the Galaxy Round: The company says, “With this pioneering curved display technology, GALAXY ROUND blends the latest smartphone screen innovations with unique design features. The sleek and thin Samsung GALAXY ROUND which equipped with a 5.7″ Full HD Super AMOLED with 7.9mm thick and weighs 154g offers a comfortable hand grip feeling to user, and exclusive experiences of curved display.”
- Disney has invented an awesome-sounding new touchscreen technology, the BBC reports: “The technique involves sending tiny vibrations through the display that let people “feel” the shallow bumps, ridges and edges of an object.”
- Layoffs have begun at BlackBerry: 300 people got notices at the company’s Waterloo, Ontario, headquarters.
- Wikipedia is investigating a massive sock-puppet army that is writing useless, fluffy material for clients of Wiki-PR, a marketing communications company, according to The Daily Dot: “By September of this year, the investigation talk page included over 900 edits from more than 50 authors. It had unearthed 323 user accounts as confirmed sockpuppets with an additional 84 suspected.”
- On October 22, Apple will launch a new round of iPads: According to numerous leaks, Apple will introduce a new full-sized iPad with a thinner and lighter design that matches the iPad Mini.
- Flash sales site Zulily has filed for an IPO. The company is growing and newly profitable.
- Google and HP announced the HP Chromebook 11: An 11-inch laptop with a super-sharp screen that runs Google’s Chrome operating system. It only costs $US279.
- The haters are right: Tech company boards are overwhelmingly male and white. Here are the numbers.
