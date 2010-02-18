Nick Bilton: HBO GO Is The Best Online Video Service I Cannot Use

Nick Bilton at the New York Times Bits Blog:



I canceled cable last year and haven’t looked back since. Although the vast majority of Americans still pay a cable or satellite TV operator a monthly fee to watch their favourite TV shows, a small segment of viewers does throw away its cable boxes and opt for Web-based services like Hulu, Apple‘s iTunes and the streaming videos on Netflix.

According to Eric Kessler, co-president of HBO, the company is not offering the HBO GO service to attract a new audience. Instead, it hopes to extend its relationship with its current audience.

