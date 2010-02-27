AP Poaches Top New York Times Online VP Nick Ascheim

Nick Ascheim, a vice president at New York Times Online, is leaving the company after five and a half years. Sources at the Associated Press confirmed Ascheim will be a general manager at AP Gateway, the AP’s new business unit that is building mobile and e-reader applications for devices like the Apple iPad.



He will report directly to Jane Seagrave, the AP’s newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer.

Ascheim has worked at the Times since June 2004 as a product manager. He started out working on movies and theatre content, but worked his way farther into the Times’ editorial world — managing verticals and video platforms on the site. He was also in charge of developing deals to bring more traffic to the site and usher content into multiple platforms.

He was recently given a new title as vice president, new ventures, for NYTimes.com when the Times shuffled their online executives to prepare for their 2011 paywall. He worked on ushering the Times’ products onto new platforms.

Before joining the Times, Ascheim worked as CEO of college student and alumni network TheSquare.com. He is a Cornell grad who worked as a field director for ABC News. He was one of three people who founded FoxNews.com. He left in 1998 to head to Harvard and get his MBA.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.