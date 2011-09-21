Soon You'll Be Able To Do Your Nicholas Sparks Induced Sobbing At Home

Nicholas Sparks is the juggernaut author behind such paperback sensations as “A Walk To Remember,” “The Notebook,” and “Dear John.”



And as you may already know, all of these bestsellers have gone on to become big-screen sobfests (starring, respectively, Mandy Moore, Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, and Amanda Seyfriend and Channing Tatum).

Now, after six movies — and another four in development — Sparks is moving into TV.

ABC just picked up a pitch that’s based on Sparks’s “Safe Haven.” The series will follow “the story of a fallen angel looking for his mortal love.”

Gross. But that’s Sparks.

For the record, he claims the series will be a “smart, unconventional show about angels on earth” — but we’re not holding our breath for Tony Kushner fare.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.