Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn write all of their books together, and have even won a Pulitzer Prize for their reporting.

People always ask them how they pull it off, but Kristof says that if you can raise three kids together, “a book is a piece of cake.”

Story and video by Adam Banicki

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.