NYT columnist Nicholas Kristof says Oregon Militia members are acting like 'a bunch of goons'

The Oregon Militia occupation of a bird sanctuary has reached two weeks, and longtime resident and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof says they are acting like “a bunch of goons.”

Kristof believes there are concerns over the economic stability and use of lands in the area, but thinks threatening violence is not the way to handle a protest.

Story and video by Adam Banicki.

