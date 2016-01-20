NYT journalist Nicholas Kristof is living the American Dream because the US accepted his refugee father

Journalist Nicholas Kristof can’t help but cringe when he hears hateful immigrant and refugee bashing in the United States. In many ways, the long-time New York Times columnist is living the “American Dream,” as his father, Vladislav Krzysztofowicz, was a WWII refugee who fled across Eastern Europe, and even spent time in a concentration camp.

After failing to enter the US through a fake marriage, Krzysztofowicz was accepted in rural Oregon, settling there and changing his name to Ladis Kristof. He went on to become a university professor.

So it only seems fitting that Kristof is now one of the most active voices covering refugees around the world. According to him, refugees have “been a huge source of strength for the United States,” and he wishes that people could see that refugees are “a tremendous boon for the country.”

Story and video by Adam Banicki

