Business Insider's Nicholas Carlson Is Writing A Book About Marissa Mayer!

Big congratulations to our Chief Correspondent, Nicholas Carlson, who is in contract with Hachette to write a book about Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer and the battle to save Yahoo!

Veteran tech journalist Kara Swisher, who has written excellent books herself, broke the news earlier on All Things D.

Last month, we published Nicholas’s extensive profile of Marissa Mayer. This story, which took six months to research, write, and edit, is the most in-depth profile ever written about one of the most celebrated CEOs in the world. The story was extraordinarily popular with our readers and has now been read by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

The folks at Hachette’s Grand Central Publishing division liked Nicholas’s profile so much that they have asked him to expand it into a book. The book will tell the inside story of Wall Street hedge-fund mogul Dan Loeb’s struggle to take over and then resurrect Yahoo! It will also reveal new behind-the-scenes details about Marissa Mayer, Tumblr founder David Karp, Alibaba chairman Jack Ma, and other leaders of the global technology industry.

Nicholas has always wanted to write a book, and we have encouraged him to do so. Nicholas will remain our Chief Correspondent and continue writing for Business Insider while he researches the book. Then, next summer, he will likely take a short leave to write it.

This is a proud moment for Nicholas and Business Insider. We salute Nick’s success and are thrilled to see our journalists and original journalism continue to get the recognition they deserve.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.