Nicolas Cage Just Lost $9.5 Million On His Rhode Island Mansion

Nicolas Cage has spent lavishly over the years, and it’s catching up to him.His grey Craig mansion in Middleton, Rhode Island, just sold for $6.5 million, less than half of what he paid for it in 2007. The home went on the market in 2008 originally for $15.9 million.



Cage bought the estate for $15.7 million and owed about $128,000 in unpaid taxes.

