Nicolas Cage Just Lost $9.5 Million On His Rhode Island Mansion

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Lila Delman Real Estate

Nicolas Cage has spent lavishly over the years, and it’s catching up to him.His grey Craig mansion in Middleton, Rhode Island, just sold for $6.5 million, less than half of what he paid for it in 2007. The home went on the market in 2008 originally for $15.9 million.

Cage bought the estate for $15.7 million and owed about $128,000 in unpaid taxes.

The mansion is 24,000 square feet

And it has 12 bedrooms

Private entrance way

A view of the courtyard

The welcoming entrance hallway

The library

The elegant living room

Yet another dining room

The giant kitchen

The kitchen decor has a rustic look

There's even a personal gym

And a tennis court

Views of the Atlantic Ocean

The house sits on 27-acres

And of course the in ground pool

It seems Cage has a problem with spending...

How Nicholas Cage Spent His Way To The Poorhouse >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.