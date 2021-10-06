‘Succession’ star Nicholas Braun reveals he’s never been in a long-term romantic relationship: ‘I do yearn for it and yet I’m incapable of it’

Nicholas Braun arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nicholas Braun discussed his dating life during an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old actor said he’s never been in a long-term romantic relationship.

“I do yearn for it and yet I’m incapable of it,” Braun explained.

Nicholas Braun is, admittedly, not ready to settle down.

During an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday, the 33-year-old actor, best known for his role as Greg Hirsch on HBO’s Emmy-winning series “Succession,” discussed his off-screen romantic pursuits – and his reluctance to commit.

“I haven’t really been in a long-term relationship, ever,” Braun told the outlet.

He continued: “I do yearn for it and yet I’m incapable of it. I go toward it and then I hit a wall where I’m like, I can’t go farther into this. I’ve got to exit.”

Despite his current dating pattern, Braun remains optimistic, and patient, in regard to his love life.

“I do believe it’ll happen at the right time with the right person,” he said. “Until then, it’s fun to meet people and see what works.”

Nicholas Braun arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

Braun previously told New York Magazine in June that he tends to overthink after meeting potential partners, a habit that’s gotten in the way of his ability to form serious, lasting connections.

“I don’t feel like I have power or leverage at all. I’m the one trying to get something, get a text back or get a call back or anything,” he said, continuing, “I don’t know how to cope with it, so I just kind of walk away from it. After a week of being obsessed and checking, ‘Has anything come into the phone? Is there any sign?’ I can’t do it anymore.”

Usually, he ends things early on “to maintain any self-confidence.”

His first-hand experiences in the dating world have influenced his creative direction and caused him to become “fascinated by romance and courting another human,” he told The New York Times.

The actor has written two scripts that fall into the romance genre, he said during his interview with New York Magazine. One of the projects is about a long-term relationship. The other follows a woman’s stint on a competitive dating show.

Braun also released a song about dating during the pandemic titled “Antibodies (Do You Have The)” and is set to play the love interest in the adaptation of the viral New Yorker story “Cat Person.”