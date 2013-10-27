Singles Searching For Salad Lovers, And Other Extremely Niche Dating Apps

Whether you’re going for love or lust, there’s a slew of different dating apps out there to help you make a connection.
According to a recent Flurry survey of mobile-dating apps, about 17 million active users look for love on the likes of Tinder and Plenty of Fish.
But what if you need something a little more … unique?
App: Cupidtino
What it is: Cupidtino is the first ever 'Mac-inspired' dating app designed exclusively for fans of Apple products. It is a beautiful and simple way to meet other fanboys and fangirls.
Fun fact: two of the apps creators used to work at Microsoft.
App: Texas Dating
What it is: You will be able to meet, flirt, and chat with other real Texans and their admirers using this application.
(Insert joke about how only Texans are willing to date other Texans here.)
What it is: Don't waste another minute with standard dating sites, when we are focused specifically on high-income singles ($100k and above).
The site even lets you search by income bracket.
App: Salad Match
What it is: Just Salad, a healthy NYC based restaurant concept, realised that their customers really hit it off while waiting in line. Just Salad then created SaladMatch to help single customers meet their mates.
Next, someone should create a pizza-lovers app, amirite?
App: Geek Dating
What it is: Whether you are an android, mmorpg, Linux fanatic, or just crazy about tech in general, our goal is to help you find that perfect someone with similar interests.
Although this app claims to be for 'geeks' only, the possible interests you can browse by include gadgets, online gaming, smartphones, and even blogs. Pretty wide net here, folks.
App: eVow
What it is: We only allow singles who are actually looking for long-term relationships to sign up.
You know Tinder? The opposite of that.
What it is: Our member base is JAM PACKED with REAL military singles who are searching for dates online.
Don't bother joining if you don't have dog tags.
Feel comfortable bribing someone to date you? Carrot lets you offer anything from a shopping spree to plastic surgery.
App: Carrot
What it is: The Carrot Dating app cuts to the chase by bribing others to go out with you. Find someone you like? Just dangle a carrot and you're on a date.
Carrot is probably the most sexist and pathetic app we've come across lately.
App: Moonit
What it is: You never have to ask someone 'what's your sign' again -- now you can break the ice with this fun, powerful tool! Moonit helps you determine your compatibility with new friends and dating prospects using the most advanced astrology algorithm ever developed.
Some people just want to make sure the 'stars are aligned.'
App: Gothic Match
What it is: Join GothicMatch to date someone for sharing your interests, problems, music, and spirit or even the perfect darkchylde to bring back to your lair.
Apparently, the app also specialises in connecting vampire-lovers.
App: Savage Hearts
What it is: The #1 alternative dating site 100% dedicated to bringing alternative singles together.
In to tattoos, body modification, burlesque, or low brow art? Find a lover who digs the same stuff you do. Sadly, this app/site is just for people in the U.K. for now.
