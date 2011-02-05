12-Year-Old Girl Finds An Obscene Message Printed On Candy Heart

Photo: KCRA

12-year-old Ciara Bush couldn’t believe it when she pulled out a candy heart that read “Nice Tits.”Her parents aren’t planning to sue Brach’s, who distribute the popular Valentine’s Day treat, but Ciara’s father, Derrick Deanda, “wanted to bring it to everybody’s attention,” according to KCRA. “Watch what you get,” he added.



The manager of the North Highlands, California store where Bush bought the candies says she hasn’t received any other complaints.

