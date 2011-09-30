Nice GDP Number... Too Bad It Probably Means We're Going Into Another Recession

Yesterday, Q2 GDP was revised HIGHER than what analysts had expected, a welcome change from so much of the data lately.



Now here’s the bad news.

At this level of economic growth, we’re probably going into a recession, at least if history is any guide.

Doug Short explains

As the chart illustrates, the latest YoY real GDP, at 1.6% (revised upward from 1.5% in last month’s GDP estimate), is below the level at the onset of all the recessions since the first quarterly GDP was calculated — with one exception: The six-month recession in 1980 started in a quarter with lower YoY GDP (1.4% versus today’s 1.6%). And only on one occasion (Q1 2007) has YoY GDP dropped below 1.6% without a recession starting in same quarter. In that case the recession began three quarters later in December 2007.

In his 2011 Jackson Hole speech, Chairman Bernanke observed that “growth in the second half looks likely to improve.” Our look at YoY GDP per cent change suggests that we must indeed see stronger second half growth to avoid the recession that now appears to be a definite risk. If Q3 real GDP shows a continuation of the current trend, the NBER will likely pick a month in Q2 as the beginning of a new recession.

Photo: Doug Short

