REPORT: Nicaragua Willing To Give Asylum To Edward Snowden

Just breaking now. Edward Snowden, the self-professed leaker of NSA documents, who has reportedly been holed up in the Moscow airport, may have gotten his first offer of Asylum.



#BREAKING Nicaragua’s president says he’s willing to give Edward #Snowden asylum — Agence France-Presse (@AFP) July 5, 2013

Snowden has applied to over 20 countries for Asylum, and heretofore has been rejected by each which have given an answer.

This doesn’t solve all Snowden’s problems, since there’s still the matter of getting there.

A flight taking Snowden to Nicaragua might not be welcome in the airspace of countries between it and Russia, as the recent episode with the Bolivian President seemed to suggest.

