This former One Direction band member released a new song and fans are obsessed with it

Vevo/Niall Horan Niall Horan in his new music video for ‘This Town.’

Prepare yourselves, One Direction fans: another former band member has gone solo.

Niall Horan has released a new song (and video!) and it’s really great.

The former One Directioner sent a tweet to fans this morning informing them that he had written a song and recorded it in a studio.

Titled “This Town,” the acoustic jam is a love ballad, slightly reminiscent of 1D’s “Little Things.” The accompanied black-and-white video showcases Horan singing and playing the guitar.

It was recorded at Capital Studios live and in one take, according to the video text.

Been workin in the studio, wanted to share this song I just wrote with u guys. thank you for always being there https://t.co/LVIUAXi5PW

— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 29, 2016

There was speculation Wednesday night that Niall was releasing a song after a tweet from Radio Disney announced the news and then was swiflty deleted. But now it’s here for all of your listening glory.

And even though people may have thought Zayn Malik — who left the famous boy band in 2015 — or Harry Styles would have been the most successful former band members in their solo endeavours, One Direction fans are already loving Horan’s new hit.

Me when I heard #ThisTown running down our hallways at school pic.twitter.com/fXIVNSJaiX

— Sofia-/ (@LmfaoSofia) September 29, 2016

When you’re just chillin at home then see that Niall just dropped a song. I. Am. In. Love. With. It. #ThisTown pic.twitter.com/hz1vm5mh3b

— Sydney (@sydney_styles14) September 29, 2016

WHEN YOU ARE STILL RECOVERING FROM HARRYS PICTURES AND SOLO NIALL STARTS TO RISE #ThisTown pic.twitter.com/8beDfkXWaW

— beth (@mangosurflouis) September 29, 2016

So step aside Zayn, Niall is here.



NOW WATCH: The flying car is HERE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.