This former One Direction band member released a new song and fans are obsessed with it

Anjelica Oswald
Niall horan SOLOVevo/Niall HoranNiall Horan in his new music video for ‘This Town.’

Prepare yourselves, One Direction fans: another former band member has gone solo. 

Niall Horan has released a new song (and video!) and it’s really great.

The former One Directioner sent a tweet to fans this morning informing them that he had written a song and recorded it in a studio.

Titled “This Town,” the acoustic jam is a love ballad, slightly reminiscent of 1D’s “Little Things.” The accompanied black-and-white video showcases Horan singing and playing the guitar.

It was recorded at Capital Studios live and in one take, according to the video text.

There was speculation Wednesday night that Niall was releasing a song after a tweet from Radio Disney announced the news and then was swiflty deleted. But now it’s here for all of your listening glory.

And even though people may have thought Zayn Malik — who left the famous boy band in 2015  — or Harry Styles would have been the most successful former band members in their solo endeavours, One Direction fans are already loving Horan’s new hit.

 

 

So step aside Zayn, Niall is here. 

