Niall Horan left a 'voicemail' for himself tomorrow morning after the BRITs: 'Jesus, you don't look like you did last night'

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesNial Horan left a voicemail message for himself for the morning after the Brit Awards.
- Niall Horan spoke to Hits Radio on the 2020 BRIT Awards red carpet, and left a voicemail message for himself for the morning after the BRITs.
- “Good morning Niall,” the singer began. “Jesus, you don’t look like you did last night. It was a great night apparently. In advance, you’re going to see loads of your friends and it will be phenomenal.”
- “You were very drunk and you made a show of yourself and embarrassed yourself in front of the whole music industry as per usual. They weren’t stunned. Neither were you.”
'You're going to see loads of your friends' ????@NiallOfficial leaves a voicemail for his future self tomorrow morning ???? #BRITs pic.twitter.com/hMYYvhUVZN
— Hits Radio (@hitsradiouk) February 18, 2020
