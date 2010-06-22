Niall Ferguson: This Yuan Revaluation Is A Sideshow

Niall Ferguson of Harvard University spoke with CNBC this morning about the yuan revaluation, saying it was too small to matter for the U.S. trade balance. He also speculated on the difficult future facing the U.S. regarding its sovereign debt situation.



0:35 This is a subtle bit of politics ahead of the G20, China is creating a currency sideshow compared to what is happening with the euro

1:30 They would have to revalue the yuan by 25 or 30% to have a significant debt on the trade balance with the U.S.

1:50 Job losses in the U.S. are not the result of manufacturing competition with China, but with the decline in the housing market, which is a long term problem

2:25 The next step in this crisis is the sovereign debt – fiscal crisis scenario, as balance sheets across the west are out of shape

3:20 The U.S. is so vulnerable because servicing costs and yields are so low right now; when things move slightly, it will be dramatic crisis for the U.S. because of how much debt it has

4:20 There is going to be a crisis in the U.S. within 2 years, best case scenario 4 years

