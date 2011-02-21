Niall Ferguson Identifies The Six Reasons Why The West Became So Dominant

Niall Ferguson tackles the ultimate historian’s question in an essay for the London Times (via The Spectator): Why the West became so dominant.



The Harvard professor identifies six reasons:

1. Competition: a decentralisation of political and economic life, which created the launch pad for both nation states and capitalism.

2. Science: a way of understanding and ultimately changing the natural world, which gave the West (among other things) a major military advantage over the Rest.

3. Property rights: the rule of law as a means of protecting private owners and peacefully resolving disputes between them, which formed the basis for the most stable form of representative government.

4. Medicine: a branch of science that allowed a major improvement in health and life expectancy, beginning in Western societies, but also in their colonies.

5. The consumer society: a mode of material living in which the production and purchase of clothing and other consumer goods play a central economic role, and without which the Industrial Revolution would have been unsustainable.

6. The work ethic: a moral framework and mode of activity derivable from (among other sources) Protestant Christianity, which provides the glue for the dynamic and potentially unstable society created by apps 1 to 5

Can the rest of the world catch up? Ferguson says countries like China will have to adopt some form of these six features to achieve long-term prominence. China obviously has a ways to go in terms of property rights, consumption and competition.

But don’t forget the professor’s other thesis. The entire west is verging on a sovereign debt crisis, like nothing since the collapse of the Roman empire.

See Niall Ferguson’s Complete And Definitive Guide To The Sovereign Debt Crisis >

