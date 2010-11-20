Famed Historian Niall Ferguson Explains His Love Of Opera, Buddakan, And Lady Gaga

Oxford-Harvard-LSE historian Niall Ferguson spilled the beans on what it’s like to be a historian on weekends to the Wall Street Journal.



While he does lots of normal things, like spending time with his kids, going out to eat (he loves Budakan), and reading (only stuff that’s 50-years or older), he does some more whimsical British historian stuff too.

Ferguson loves to opera (natch), especially at the Met, and is willing to go, “even if it meant flying from Boston to New York…”

He also HATES cocktail parties, “I’m not at all gregarious and have a real horror of cocktail parties.”

And his favourite place to spend a weekend is with the fam at his friend’s country house in Italy.

But most of the time Ferguson is flying around the world (he’s filming a new documentary called civilisation: the West and the Rest), so he doesn’t get to enjoy these recreational activities. He has, however, seen Lady Gaga recently with his daughter, which he loved.

Lovely to think the man with his finger on the pulse of sovereign default enjoys a little “Pokerface” from time to time.

