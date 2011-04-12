Niall Ferguson's New Presentation On THE DECLINE OF THE WEST

Gregory White
01

.jpg

  The Asia Report is supported by Cathay Pacific

Niall Ferguson

The world’s power centre is shifting from West to East because the eurozone and United States are collapsing under the weights of their own debts, according to Niall Ferguson.

In a presentation given at an Oslo Skagen Funds event, Ferguson outlined how the economic downturn we’re experiencing right now is actually a symptom of the long-term shift in economic power from the U.S. and EU to China. Heavy stimulus spending and Fed money printing have only served to increase the speed of an already established trend, according to Ferguson.

In typical style, Ferguson walks through how many major macro developments, from gold’s price surge, to quantitative easing, to the collapse of the PIGS, to greater innovation and education in Asia all explain this broader story.

And what does Ferguson think about the sovereign debt crisis?

Here's Niall Ferguson's complete and definitive guide to the sovereign debt crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.