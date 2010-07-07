Niall Ferguson: Nothing Would Scare Bond Markets More Than The Government Following Paul Krugman's Advice

Niall Ferguson of Harvard University spoke with Bloomberg Television on the subject of bond markets and the threat of a speculative bond attack against the United States.



0:35 Bond vigilantes are similar to those who were shorting invest banks a few years ago. They will keep climbing the quality of countries, similar to how they did with banks.

1:35 There is no example in history of any country growing out of this sort of debt position, except for Britain in the early 1800s, which had empire and industrial revolution on its side.

2:10 What is worrying is that there is no inflation, which is the easy way out of this sort of financial situation. Default now seems the only escape, and the U.S. may choose that path with unfunded liabilities like Social Security.

3:00 Nothing would scare the market more than if the government followed Paul Krugman’s call for more stimulus.

Now check out Niall Ferguson’s complete guide to sovereign debt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.