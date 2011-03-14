Niall Ferguson: By 2021 There Could Be A Restored Middle Eastern Caliphate

Niall Ferguson spoke with The Telegraph about what he believes the world may look like 10-years from now, in 2021.
Key points:
- China will be the largest economy in the world by 2021
- No guarantees the euro will still exist
- The U.S. could europeanize itself, or it could revitalize itself
- Tiny possibility we get western-style democracies in the Middle East
- More alarming to think about a “restored caliphate”
- Germany’s love of European integration under threat
Don’t miss: Niall Ferguson’s complete and definitive guide to sovereign debt crises >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.