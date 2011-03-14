Niall Ferguson: By 2021 There Could Be A Restored Middle Eastern Caliphate

Niall Ferguson spoke with The Telegraph about what he believes the world may look like 10-years from now, in 2021.



Key points:

China will be the largest economy in the world by 2021

No guarantees the euro will still exist

The U.S. could europeanize itself, or it could revitalize itself

Tiny possibility we get western-style democracies in the Middle East

More alarming to think about a “restored caliphate”

Germany’s love of European integration under threat

