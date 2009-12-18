Niall Ferguson: How China's Insane Fiscal Policies Pumped Up Chimerica And Crushed America

When he coined the term Chimerica in 2006, Niall Ferguson was refering to a mutually beneficial relationship: cheap money from China and wild spending from America.



But recently he has called for the end of Chimerica — seeing as America’s economy sucks and China looks a lot like bubble.

Published this week, his latest paper shows how insane fiscal policy in China created the monster.

See charts From “The End Of Chimerica”>>

