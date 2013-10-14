Niall Ferguson Has Proof Of How Un-Influential I Am

Historian Niall Ferguson has been non-stop the last few days, publishing a series of attacks against Paul Krugman and a claque of bloggers and writers who he regards as part of the Paul Krugman Mafia.

All of the attacks are really boring, and I haven’t read any of them, but I did see that in his latest post he creates something he calls the Blo(g)viation index which looks at the number of times someone has tweeted vs. the number of followers they have.

The higher the number means more followers gained per tweet. As you can see, he wins. As you can also see, I lose. Big time.

