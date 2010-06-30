Niall Ferguson Is Getting Nervous About What's Going On With Europe's Banks

Niall Ferguson spoke with CNBC this morning and expressed his worries about the European banking system.



No wonder, banking stocks across the continent are getting hammered today. Ferguson can’t understand why it took people so long to pay attention to the reality of what’s going on with Europe’s banks.

He explains it by citing the reality that Europe could allow a bank to collapse, like the U.S. did in Lehman Brothers, because the perception the continent was willing to spend has been hurt by the Greek crisis.

Ferguson does well to point out that any of the old presumptions about cross border banking bailouts that once existed in Europe have disappeared as a result of the pro-austerity approaches expressed by France, Britain, and Germany.

And now that approach by the big three in the European Union is starting to concern investors who feel that, even if a bank in Europe was to implode, its key economies may not be able to get together to solve the problem, nor want to spend on it even if they could come up with a solution.

