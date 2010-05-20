Ferguson: Debt Has Taken Down Empires Before, There Is No Reason Why It Won't Happen Again

Niall Ferguson’s speech to the Peterson Institute for International Economics examined the roots of sovereign debt crises, and how they have plagued states since the birth of the bond market. Ferguson also made clear, that such crises have brought down some of the world’s biggest empires, and there is no reason why it won’t happen again.



Peterson Institute for International Economics via Paul Kedrosky:





Check out Ferguson’s full presentation on sovereign debt here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.